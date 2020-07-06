HOOPESTON — Alfred Eugene Pate, 93, of Hoopeston passed away at 11:32 a.m. Sunday (July 5, 2020) at his home.
He was born Nov. 30, 1926, in Mitchell, Ind., the son of John Fletcher and Audrey Ella (Flinn) Pate. He married Gertrude Marie Maul in Wellington on Sept. 18, 1947. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by five children, Larry (Cathy) Pate of Milford, Linda (Scott) Mann of Hoopeston, Betty (Gene) Roach of Rossville, Gayle (Cindy) Pate of Greenville and Lucy Pate of Hoopeston; one sister, Carol (Dale) Livingston of Hoopeston; 17 grandchildren, Tom Pate, Tami Harwood, Garalyn Ipock, Holly Borgers, Nikki Jones, Shawn Tuggle, Jesse Roach, Keri Darby, Jarett Roach, Travis Pate, Lindsey Roeder, Heather Pate, Donnie Inman, Jamie Gudgel, Sara Pate, Sadie Pate and Sally Swartz; 35 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David; one sister, Rose Kent; two brothers, John and Donald; one grandson, Ian Tuggle; and one great-granddaughter, Pate Schultz.
Al worked at FMC until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a World War II veteran. He attended the Prairie Green Church of Christ, where he has previously served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, elder and trustee. Al was a former Little League baseball coach and enjoyed bowling and golfing.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston, with Pastor Brent Zastrow officiating. Due to the recent health concerns, anyone wishing to not attend the graveside service may line North Market Street at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, to greet the family as they proceed to the graveside rites. Military rites will be accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post 384.
Memorials may be made to IMH Hospice, 200 Laird Lane, Watseka, IL 60970.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Al’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.