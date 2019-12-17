RANTOUL — Alfred H. Ideus, 93, of Rantoul, formerly of rural St. Joseph, died at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with Rev. James T. Lehmann and Vicar Ryan Henkel officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery, Royal.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday in Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville is handling arrangements.
Alfred was born Oct. 21, 1926, in Flatville, the son of Fred and Gesina Buhs Ideus. He married Lorine H. Flesner on Jan. 5, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She preceded him in death on Nov. 13, 2002.
He is survived by a son, Marvin (Pam) Ideus of Rantoul; a daughter, Nancy (Gary) Olson of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Lindsey (John) Ehler, Rachel (Jeremy) Einck, Bryan (Katy) Ideus, Ory (Nicole) Olson, Isaiah (Kathryn) Olson, Bria (Michael) Cessna; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Earl Ideus of Gifford; and a sister, Gladys Freed of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a son, Dale.
Alfred farmed his entire life in the Flatville and Royal area. He was a life member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, where he served on the council. He was a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau and had served on the Kopmann Cemetery Board.
Alfred was also a member of the Ehler Brothers morning coffee hour and the Freemans Afternoon Happy Hour. He enjoyed watching his grandkids in their activities and loved spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, Kopmann Cemetery or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.