Alfred “Al” Charles Mor, 93, of Arcola died at 1:32 p.m. Monday (June 24, 2019) at Arbor Rose, Arcola.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Shader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust St., Arcola, with the Rev. Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
Al was born Oct. 10, 1925, in Gillespie, the son of Louis and Josephine Dona Mor. He married Joyce Brown in Gillespie on Nov. 22, 1950. She preceded him in death April 11, 2017.
Survivors include his son, Bill Mor of Morgan Hill, Calif.; two daughters, Nancy Wagoner of Arcola and Lennie (Randy) Williams of Arcola; seven grandchildren, Patrick (Susan) and Andy Mor, Steve (Marcia) and Brian Wagoner, Cherin (Steve) Whitaker, Matt (Lyndsay) Williams and Allison (Dr. Robert) Biggs; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lenora Peila and Gloria Knies; and two brothers, Alex and Louis Mor.
Al received his BS in accounting at Southern Illinois University and worked as an accountant for USI Chemical Corp. in Tuscola for 32 years. He served on the Citizens' Advisory Committee, Arcola school board, Arcola City Council and Kaskaskia Country Club Board. He was also a former member of SS Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Gillespie.
Al served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He enjoyed playing golf at Kaskaskia County Club, where he had two holes-in-one.
Memorials are suggested to the Arcola Foundation or American Diabetes Association.
