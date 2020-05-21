CHAMPAIGN — Alfreda Annette Harris, 48, of Lexington, Miss., formerly of Champaign, accepted her call and received her wings on Friday, May 1, 2020, at University of Mississippi Hospital, Jackson, Miss.
Alfreda was affectionately known by friends and family as "Sis." Sis leaves to mourn her loss her mother, Gurldine Benson-Burks; stepfather, John Howard Jackson; sisters, Cleomagdlene Harris-Campbell, Almarine Harris-Williams and Tokaralyn Burnett; and a host of other close family and friends.
Sis was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Harris.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 1803 N. Coler Ave., Urbana. Services will begin at noon. Officiant will be Pastor Michael Giboney Sr. Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.