Alfredo Carrillo Martinez Jan 3, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL — Alfredo Carrillo Martinez, 27, of Rantoul died Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020) in Urbana. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers