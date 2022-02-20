CHAMPAIGN — Ali Newbold, 81, of Champaign passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana. Ali succumbed to metastatic breast cancer after a five-year battle with the disease.
Ali was born on Jan. 16, 1941, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Alvar and Elvira (Carlson) Hultman. She married Paul Newbold on Aug. 12, 1967, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Paul passed away on Nov. 18, 2016.
She is survived by her son, Rob Newbold, and daughter, Gina Newbold.
She was a member of Unitarian Universalist Church in Urbana. She enjoyed music, art and dance and was friend to many in the community.
Funeral services will be at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. prior to services. Pastor Sally Fritsehe will be officiating.
Donations in Ali’s memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (komen.org/) in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.