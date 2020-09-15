HAMMOND — Alice Jane Boylan, 77, of Hammond passed away Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at Lincolnshire Place, Decatur.
Alice was born Aug. 10, 1943, the daughter of Bernard and Margaret Walsh Donovan. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Springfield and Webster University in St. Louis. She was a middle-school teacher and frequent traveler, especially to Ireland. She married Robert Boylan on Feb. 9, 1985.
Alice is survived by her brother, Bernard T. Donovan (Joyce) of Decatur, and six nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters, Annamary Feeney and Margaret Leonard.
Memorials may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church, 1301 N. Market St., Monticello, IL 62856. Private services will be held.
