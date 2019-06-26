Alice Dolores Brooks, 88, went to her heavenly home Monday (June 24, 2019) at 7:30 a.m.
Alice was born to Cleo and Mildred (Wolfe) Pearson on Oct. 15, 1930, on her Grandpa Wolfe’s farm in Central Barren, Ind. She grew up in Urbana. Alice married Austin Brooks on Dec. 26, 1948. They were married 57 years before Austin passed away in 2006. Together they farmed in the Armstrong area for 42 years before moving to Pence, Ind., in the fall 1986.
Austin and Alice had seven children, Gayle (Jim) Ehmen of Paxton, Tom (Carol) Brooks of Potomac, Carl (Crystal Griggs) Brooks of Potomac, Russell (Liz) Brooks of Newman, Rex (Cathy) Brooks of Covington, Ind., and Burley Wayne Brooks (deceased) and Lisa (Charlie) Sims of St. Joseph. She is survived by 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren and several extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son; brother, Charles Edward Pearson; and daughters-in-law, Darlene Brooks and Jan Brooks.
In Alice’s final years, she resided many years in Covington, Ind., and a short time in Paxton before finally moving to St. Joseph in 2017.
Alice was completely devoted to her family. No matter what she was in the middle of, if one of her children needed her, she dropped everything at a moment’s notice to be there for them. Her favorite thing in life was spending time with her family, which included anyone that walked through the door.
Alice was a collector of many things: rocks, books, squirrels, owls, bird figurines and antiques of all kinds. She loved flea markets and garage sales, and although very shy, she loved to haggle on a price with someone for something she wanted.
A celebration of Alice’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Potomac Church of Christ with Pastor Gary Arivett officiating. She will be laid to rest following the services in Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac. Visitation will also be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Danville Humane Society or donor’s choice.
