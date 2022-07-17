RANTOUL — Alice Kathryn Burdette
02-28-1945 to 07-09-2022
Born in Danville on Feb. 28, 1945, she was the daughter of Arthur Dryer and Helen Ruda Dryer. She graduated from Schlarman High School.
Alice was married to C. Dean Burdette of Rantoul, on June 15, 1963. They lived for many years in Paxton and raised three children.
She was a homemaker for many years, and then worked at the local State Farm Insurance Agency and for Valenti Management in Loda. She later graduated from Parkland College School of Nursing and worked and retired from Provena Covenant Medical Center as a Registered Nurse. She moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., in 2017.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, her parents Arthur and Helen Dryer, brother Arthur Edward Dryer, and her sons Kyle and Greg Burdette.
She is survived by two sisters Mary Elizabeth Dryer Strebing of Indiana, and Martha Dryer Anderson of Danville, her daughter Lynn L. Burdette Collins of St. Petersburg, Fla., five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.