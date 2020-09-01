BURLESON, Texas — Alice Marilyn Charlene Smith, 84, of Burleson, Texas, passed away Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) in Fort Worth, Texas.
Celebration of life services will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home.
Charlene was born in Paxton, to John Oscar Benson and Alice Caroline Benson, on Nov. 14, 1935. Charlene married William James Smith on June 6, 1954. Charlene worked as a bookkeeper for over 30 years.
Charlene Smith was preceded in death by her husband, William James Smith.
Charlene Smith is survived by her children, Tony Gadbury and Chris Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer Green, Sarah Gibson, Christian Smith, Brandon Smith and Nathan Smith; and great-grandchildren, William Smith, Harvey Smith and Eli Smith.
The family of Charlene Smith wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Harris Hospital.