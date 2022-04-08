HUME — Alice Delores Grafton, 88, of Hume passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Paris Community Hospital with her two sons by her side.
Delores was born May 24, 1933, in Metcalf to Emmett and Zelma (Knight) Smith. She married Russell Grafton on Aug. 15, 1954, in Metcalf.
She is survived by two sons, Mike (Suzanne) Grafton and Jeff Grafton, both of Hume; four stepgrandchildren, Brittany (Shane) White of Schaumburg, Brooke (Brett) Morris of Brocton, Rachel (Chris) Wojtysiak of Charleston and Wyatt Marler of Paris; six step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marvin Smith of Hume and Ray Smith of Hume; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and three sisters, Sandra Lowden, Frances Zorns and Sharon Pigg.
Delores graduated from Young America High School in 1951 and married Russell Grafton in 1954 at the United Methodist Church in Metcalf. She became a housewife and a mother to her two sons.
After her husband passed away, she became a house mother at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. She then went to work at Zale’s in Tuscola, where she was rewarded with a weeklong trip to Florida for being an outstanding salesperson.
Delores was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hume, was an avid reader and golfer, and was always up for playing euchre. She spent her happiest days raising her two sons, who were the love of her life. She was young at heart and loved to go on walks. Delores was kind and caring and never knew a stranger.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with a visitation one hour prior to the service (10 to 11 a.m.). Pastor Leighton Miller will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Paris Community Hospital or an organization of the donor’s choice.