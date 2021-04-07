NEWMAN — Alice J. Felkner, 93, of Newman died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday (April 4, 2021) at Arbor Rose of Tolono.
Jean was born April 2, 1928, in Scottland, Ill., the daughter of Ora and Sarah Ella Miller. She was a wife and homemaker. She enjoyed camping, baking, embroidering and visiting with her neighbors. She was an avid Cubs fan. She married Ben Felkner on Oct. 13, 1946; he preceded her in death on June 9, 2002.
Surviving are her son, Tom (Karen) Felkner of Villa Grove; daughters, Carolyn (Rich) Casteel of Mahomet, Joyce (Lane) Blair of Newman and Sue (Brian) Blair of Pesotum; brothers, Herb (Vernon) Miller of Broadlands and Earl Miller of Puyallup, Wash.; 10 grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Manning, Annette (Shawn) Ray, Kim (Wayne) Nelson, Chad Gordon, Jason (Chrissy) Casteel, Connie (Blake) Mowery, Michael (Jenn) Blair, Amanda (Fred) Albers, Sarah McCormick and Bradley Blair; and 12 great-grandchildren, Nicholas Manning, Haley Manning, Ben Nelson, Andrew Nelson, Jordan Casteel, Cassidy Casteel, Dylan Blair, Rylie Blair, Ella McCormick, Sarah McCormick, Abbi McCormick and Maggie Jo Mowery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. April 9 at Tuscola Township Cemetery with Pastor Tim Ferrill officiating. Masks will be required. Joines Fuenral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Arbor Rose of Tolono, the Newman Regional Library or an organization of the donor's choice.