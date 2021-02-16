CHAMPAIGN — Alice Ann (Hill) Fletcher, 90, passed from this mortal life Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021) into eternal life.
She will be greeted by her two sisters and five brothers who were born unto Martha and Horace Hill of Champaign. She thoroughly enjoyed and was understandably proud of her family and their many accomplishments. She became enthralled with the genealogy of her family and had tracked her ancestors back centuries.
Alice was an extraordinary woman who was an accomplished cook, seamstress and mother. She was a master gardener and lived in the same home for the last 50 years, which was always surrounded by beautiful landscape and flowering gardens.
In her early 20s, Alice lived for a year in Woodbridge, England, and was forever inspired by the lush gardens of the English countryside. She also had a passion to fly and to become a pilot. While she didn’t become a pilot, she became interested in hot air ballooning and was thrilled to fly with the wind in the beautiful balloons.
She was significantly involved in organizing and hosting the Heartland Heritage Days balloon festivals held in C-U during the 1970s and 80s. This interest led her to many friendships with scores of balloonists, who held her in high regard, from across the country.
She worked for the University of Illinois, Unit 4 school district and Champaign County in the sherriff’s office and later in the circuit clerk’s office until she retired. She was a woman of integrity who took pride in her work and enjoyed meeting people, especially during her time at the county and courts.
She is survived by her children, Rod (Cherie) Fletcher of Urbana, Mary Lynn Fletcher of Urbana and Randy Fletcher of Hot Springs, Ark.
She will be greatly missed by four grandchildren, Tasha (Josh) Farmer of Atascadero, Calif., Kurt Fletcher of Champaign, Ashley (Ben) Briggs of Indianapolis and Chris (Maura) Johnson of Pittsburg.
Her nephew, Lewis Hill, who grew up with Alice and was like a brother to her, also survives.
She also leaves four great-grandchildren, Kyle, Alison, Emily and Rio; and one great- great-grandchild, Jaxson.
Alice will be missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Carle Hospice or a charity of one's choice. Share your memories and condolences at renner-wikoffchapel.com.
A private ceremony will be held with internment at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana.