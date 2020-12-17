Westville — Alice Vecellio Sliva, 91, of Westville left us on Monday (Dec. 14, 2020) to make her deviled eggs, cabbage, noodles and potato salad for her family in heaven.
She was born at home in Westville to Joseph and Alice Vecellio on March 9, 1929. She married Jacob Sliva on May 2, 1947. They had three children, Jacob Don (Debbie) Sliva, Scarlett Ann (Stan) Melecosky and Danny Lee (Teresa) Sliva, all of Westville.
Survivors include her daughter, Scarlett Ann (Stan) Melecosky; six grandchildren, Jeff Melecosky, Jamie Sliva , Rhonda (Adam) Johnson, Angie Sliva, Shawn Sliva and Lindsey Sliva; 11 great-grandchildren, Kayne and Maddy Johnson, Hannah (Dan) Napoli, Tayler Melecosky, Jacob (Taylor) Beitz, Shawn (Shelby) Beitz, Jericho Sliva, Jaiden Porter, Raenyn Sliva, Isabella Sliva and Morrison Sliva; four great-great-grandchildren, Haven Beitz, Grayson Underwood, Samuel Napoli and Luke Napoli; two sisters, Kay Edwards and Nita Lingo; and six brothers, Joe, Ted, Hank, Ronnie, Eugene and David.
Those who preceded her in death include her husband, Jake; sons, Jake and Danny Lee; brothers, Frank, John, Bob, George and Charlie; and sister, Dolly Anderegg.
Alice grew up in a four-room house in Westville, along with 14 siblings. Her parents taught them hard work ethics. Her father worked as a laborer in the coal mines for 50 years, and her mother was famous for baking bread. Alice was very proud of her Italian heritage. She retired as a cook at Judith Giacoma Grade School, where all the kids knew her as “Gram.” She enjoyed camping and fishing with a Bud Light in hand. She loved her burnt bacon almost as much as she loved her Cubbies. Anyone who was blessed to know Alice admired her constant smile and outspoken piece of mind. She was a true gem. “They sure don’t make em like that anymore.”
As per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no services. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.