MONTICELLO — Alice Jane Hicks, 74, of Monticello passed away at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Alice was born Nov. 23, 1947, in Monticello, the daughter of Earl and Lucy (Wood) Hicks.
Alice is survived by three brothers, David Hicks, Dale Hicks, and Darrel Hicks, all of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Alice was a retired dispatcher for the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office. She was a member of the White Heath United Methodist Church, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Sheriff’s Association.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Monticello Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.