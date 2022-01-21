POTOMAC — Alice M. (Livingston) Huffman, 95, formerly of Potomac, passed away peacefully Monday (Jan. 17, 2022) at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay, Wis.
She was born Dec. 7, 1926, in the town of Dewey, to the Rev. James H. and Dorvis E. (Loy) Livingston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale L. Huffman; daughter, Connie L. Nelson; parents; six brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her son, Dale L. Huffman, and daughter-in-law, Lynn, of Urbana; daughter, Glenda K. Thompson, and son-in-law Doug of Luxemburg, Wis.; son-in-law David J. Nelson of Savoy; grandson, Zach L. Huffman (Jennifer) of Savoy; granddaughter, Jamie L. Ellars (Michael) of Tolono; six great-grandchildren, Natalie Ellars, Callie Ellars, Dillon Ellars, Aiden Huffman, Elliot Huffman and Lucas Huffman; two sisters, Mary Myers of El Paso, Texas, and Martha Long of Melbourne, Fla.; one brother, Phillip (Pat) Livingston of Fithian; and many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
On Nov. 4, 1944, Alice married Dale Levi Huffman in Kewanee, and they spent the next 47 years together in Potomac until his death on Sept. 30, 1991. During those years, Alice was a homemaker, a part-time cook at Potomac Grade School and also worked for 19 years as a cashier at the grocery store in Potomac.
Alice devoted her entire life to her family and was so very proud of each and every one of them. She especially loved every minute of time she could spend with her two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She would always say that seeing their beautiful and handsome faces and making memories together was like getting a shot in the arm. They always made her smile and gave her the will to stay strong and a desire to keep going.
Over the course of her lifetime, one of Alice’s great passions was cooking for family and friends. She hosted dozens of family dinners and took great pride in setting a beautiful table. Family members always looked forward to coming to her house and thoroughly enjoyed eating the delicious food she prepared. Her reputation as an excellent cook and gracious host was known to many far and wide.
Alice loved people and made many friends across the United States. She touched the lives of so many wherever she went. She willingly shared everything she had with others, and her generosity was well-known to all. She was a very selfless person, always wanting to do for others rather than herself.
Alice also enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and crocheting. She took great pride in her work and loved sharing her crochet pieces with family and friends. She would often reminisce about all those whom she had given them to and the many places across the country where her masterpieces ended up.
Over the years, Alice’s faith kept her strong and carried her through life’s ups and downs. She always remained happy and positive, lending a helping hand and great support to her family, and graciously shared everything she could. Her greatest wish in her daily prayer was to spread as much sunshine as she could and to be a blessing to others. Without a doubt, she truly filled that wish, as anyone would tell you.
A private family service will be held. Memorials may be made to Hooves of Hope, 7757 U.S. 136, Potomac, IL 61865.
The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Alice’s life. Condolence’s may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at blutonfuneralhomes.com.