TAYLORVILLE — Alice I. Simpson, 79, of Taylorville passed away at 4:46 p.m. Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Taylorville Care Center.
Alice was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Taylorville, the daughter of William B. and Emma (Swedick) Adams. She married Leslie Philip Simpson on June 10, 1961, in Champaign. He preceded her in death Dec. 7, 2016.
Alice graduated from Taylorville High School in 1958 and went on to earn a master’s degree in pathology from the University of Illinois. She worked as a clinical microbiologist for 20 years at Carle Clinic in Urbana before transferring to Indiana University Medical Center, where she retired in 2008.
Alice was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church of Taylorville. She was also the past area director for the American Society for Clinical Microbiology, as well as past member of the South Central Association for Clinical Microbiology. Her passion for her field of expertise led her to donate her time as a proctor for many continuing education courses. She loved quilting and was a member of the American Quilter’s Society. Alice also enjoyed gardening and needlepoint.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas and William Adams; and sisters, Ruth Ferchow, Mary Ann Durbin and Emma Adrian.
Alice is survived by her son, Philip Simpson of Melbourne, Fla.; stepgranddaughter, Sara (husband Gregory) Rolfsen-Kohn of Fayetteville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of ceremony at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Taylorville, 200 S. Walnut St., Taylorville, IL 62568, with Pastor Becky Lembke officiating. Interment will follow the ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Taylorville, 200 S. Walnut St., Taylorville, IL 62568.
The family has entrusted Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, 202 W. Franklin St., Taylorville, IL 62568, with ceremonies. Please visit assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.