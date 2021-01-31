ALVIN — Jean Lete, 87, of Alvin passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. She was at home with her children by her side.
Jean was born on Sept. 3, 1933, in Alvin. She was the daughter of Oliver “Burt” and Ethel Irvin Pettice. She married Robert M. Lete of Westville on Oct. 2, 1954, at St. Patrick’s (Holy Family) Church in Danville. They were married by the Rev. Paul Kinder. Robert preceded Jean in death on Aug. 5, 2013.
Jean is survived by her three children, son Jeffery B. (Thelma Acree) Lete of Alvin and daughters Laura Jean (Toby) Cox of Oakwood and Sarah Beth (Michael) Baird of Covington, Ind.; four grandchildren, Amanda Lete, Katherine Lete, Aaron Zickmund and Tristan Cox; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie Lete and Sterling Lete.
She is also survived by her sister, Audrey (Butch) Overlander of Alvin.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, infant Barbara Jo, Carol (Roy) Goin and LaDonna (Richard) Hanson; and one brother, Carl “Speed” (Vera) Pettice.
Jean graduated from Rossville Alvin High School and worked at AT&T as an operator and at Danville Polyclinic while she was single. After marrying Bob, she became a legal secretary. She began working for attorney Carroll Dukes, a former classmate, and remained there until her retirement in 1993. Jean loved her job and all of the attorneys she worked with over the years.
Jean loved talking politics and was very involved. She was the mayor of Alvin from 1968-1972, 1976-1980 and 1996-2015. She also served as a democratic precinct committee person. The running theory is that she was waiting for the day Donald Trump was out of office to pass. She was always active in elections and at voters headquarters. She also served on several committees, her favorite being the Rossville Alvin Historical Society.
Jean was an avid reader and history buff. She was often reading a couple of books at a time. Her go-to genre was espionage-themed spy novels. Additionally, with her father being a WWII veteran, she was devoted to reading and learning as much about the war as possible.
Jean loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be forever missed.
Per Jean’s request, there will be no services. She will be cremated and buried in Bethel Cemetery, northwest of Alvin, with her husband. Cremation services provided by Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory, Tilton.