CHAMPAIGN — Alice Rendell (French) Kelly, 97, of Champaign died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Tuscola Health Care Center.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of William and Alice French and sister to Jean, Alice attended Long Island College School of Nursing and went on to become both an occupational and psychiatric RN.
Alice married her childhood sweetheart, Joseph Kelly, in 1947, and they raised three children, first in Queens, N.Y., then moving to Illinois in 1970. While her husband pursued teaching for the Police Academy at the UI, Alice became an advocate for the deaf and hearing impaired, actively involved in state legislation. After retiring from active nursing, Alice continued her passion for helping others, testing young students for audio and visual impairments throughout her region. She continued this work into her mid-80s, when she finally fully retired.
Alice is survived by her sister, Jean French; children, Kathleen Kellaigh (husband Joel Robertson), Kevin (wife Pam) and Laura; grandchildren, Chris (wife Cara) and Sarah Robertson; and great-granddaughter, Leora Robertson.
Long active in Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign, Alice’s memorial service will be planned there for June.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.