CHAMPAIGN — Alice Rendell (French) Kelly, 97, of Champaign died Jan. 28, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., Champaign, at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Alice married her childhood sweetheart, Joseph Kelly, in 1947. They will be interred together at the church.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of William and Alice French and sister to Jean, Alice attended the Long Island College School of Nursing and went on to become both an occupational and psychiatric RN. She was an advocate for the deaf and hearing impaired, active in Illinois state legislation.
Alice is survived by her children, Kathleen Kellaigh (husband Joel Robertson), Kevin (wife Pam) and Laura; grandchildren, Chris (wife Cara) and Sarah Robertson; and great-granddaughter, Leora Robertson.