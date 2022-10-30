OGDEN — Alice M. Lookingbill, 80, of Ogden passed away at 10:28 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Alice was born Dec. 25, 1941, in Pilot Township, the daughter of Samuel and Harriet (Wray) Cunningham. She married Kenny Lookingbill on May 19, 1961. He survives.
She is also survived by her children; Kim (Gary) Bensyl of Ogden, Kelly (Bruce) Wolken of St. Joseph, and Kerry Lookingbill of Ogden. Four grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Brazelton, Adrianne (Steven) Wimer, Brooke (Tim) Sojken, and Andy (Korynn) Bensyl. Ten great-grandchildren. Two brothers, David Cunningham of Muncie, and Bob Cunningham of Chersterton, Ind. Sister Nina Wernick.
She was preceded in death by her parents and eight brothers and sisters.
Alice was a cook at Ogden Grade School for over 30 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals, Fighting Illini, and SJO Spartans.
Condolences may be made at Freesefh.com.