SEMINOLE, Fla. — Alice May Quigley of Seminole, Fla., formerly of Champaign, passed away Monday (June 8, 2020) at age 87.
She was born in Champaign on Jan. 9, 1933, to Claude and May (Wilt) Clark. She graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1951.
Alice was a great cook who set a beautiful table and loved to entertain. She was married to her husband, Bob, for 69 years; they traveled in Illinois and many other places in their RV.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; sons, Greg (Chizuru) of Champaign and Robert of Seminole, Fla.; three grandchildren, Amy, Emica and Josh; and two great-grandsons, Noah and Seth.
Services will be held at a later date (hubbellfuneralhome.com).