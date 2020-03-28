DANVILLE — Alice V. McFadden, 89, formerly of Danville, passed away on Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at the Villas of Hollybrook in Morton.
Alice was born on Feb. 23, 1931, in Rossville, the daughter of Robert Earl and Agnes (McCluskey) Wood. She was first married to Jack Fisher and later married to Joseph McFadden in January of 1977.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph McFadden of Danville; one son, Steven (Terrie) Fisher of Pagosa Springs, Colo.; one daughter, Nancy (Mike) Minesinger of Morton; one sister, Virginia Morts of Hoopeston; as well as five grandchildren, Jason, Weston, Ryan, Daniel and Katie; six great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Ronald, Gordon and Dan Wood.
Alice was raised in Hoopeston, one of five children. She attended Hoopeston schools and John Greer High School. In her youth, she was a lifeguard and a cheerleader, and enjoyed playing tennis with her brothers. Having so many siblings and growing up during the Depression and World War II made Alice a strong, resilient woman.
She was very proud of being a registered nurse, graduating from what is now Lakeview College of Nursing in 1952. For a short while, Alice worked at Lakeview Hospital and the Danville Care Center. In 1968, she furthered her career at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Danville, retiring in 1991.
In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts such as cross-stitching, reading mystery novels, raising and showing French bulldogs, cross-country traveling with Joe on their Gold Wing motorcycle, as well as motor-homing. Alice had many dear friends, both local and in Florida, where she and Joe would winter.
A private, family-only celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Robbie Ketcherside will officiate. Burial will follow at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made in her memory to the Lakeview College of Nursing Alumni Association, 903 N. Logan Ave., Danville, IL 61832.
Please join Alice’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.