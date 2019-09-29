CHAMPAIGN — Alice Yoshiko Ogura Sato, 93, passed away on Monday (Sept. 23, 2019) at her home in Champaign.
She was born on March 6, 1926, in Antonito, Colo., to Toyosuke and Saki Ogura. Alice married Shozo Sato in 1975 in Champaign, and he survives.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.
She was a biology teacher, and she loved to read. Alice utilized her vast vocabulary and grammar skills to edit Shozo’s books on Japanese Culture before they were sent to the publishers for printing. Alice was a founding member of the Balarat Outdoor Center and held the position of Balarat Council Director – Emeritus. She was awarded the Distinguished Teacher Award in recognition of her outstanding service in Secondary School Education from Yale University.
A memorial celebration of life will be held in Alice’s honor at a future date at Japan House, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Japan House Ogura-Sato Annex Fund. Cremation arrangements have been made through Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.