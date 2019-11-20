ARTHUR — Alice R. Johnson, 75, of Arthur passed away at 11:58 p.m, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, with Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lewis Cemetery, rural Tuscola.
Alice was born Oct. 25, 1944, in Tuscola, the daughter of Seth and Alberta Rahn Dallas. She married Jerry Johnson on Feb. 21, 1965, in Tuscola. He survives.
Other survivors include her son, Jeff Johnson of Arthur, a daughter, Jaleigh Johnson and husband Tim Combes of Monticello; a brother, Scott Dallas of Tuscola; two sisters, Sharon Allen and Becky (Gary) Kappes, all of Tuscola.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.
Alice loved to travel and read. She was very artistic. She loved to sew, work with ceramics, bake and decorate wedding cakes.
Alice was the backbone of the family business, Johnson Tax and Accounting, for many years with her husband.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.