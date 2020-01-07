SEAGOVILLE, Texas — Alice Loraine Stalter, 85, of Texas, formerly of Rantoul and Fisher, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Rockwall, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells Street, Paxton, with Rev. Mark Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in East Bend Cemetery, Fisher.
Visitation will be two hours before the funeral Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. at Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton.
Loraine was born April 2, 1934, in Bird Twp., Carlinville, the daughter of Irvin Estell and Alice Lydia Tripplett Wills. She married Roger Dean Stalter on May 30, 1964, in Taylorville. He preceded her in death Dec. 29, 1992.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda (Tim) Denaro of Seagoville, Texas; a son, Michael (Becky) Stalter of Rantoul; four grandchildren, Tyler Denaro, Carson Denaro, Shelby Stalter, Lily Stalter; two great-grandchildren, Makayla Stalter, Michael Devezin; and one brother, Lowell (Rhonda) Wills of Virden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Louise Lockwood; two brothers, Larry and Andrew Wills; and a great-granddaughter, Makiyah Stalter.
Loraine graduated from Farmersville High School in 1953. Along with being a full-time homemaker, she was a child care provider for a number of years. She was a former member of the Immanuel Southern Baptist Church, Rantoul.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and watching Hallmark movies. She also loved working crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Kaufman County, Texas, Meals on Wheels Program. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.