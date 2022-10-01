Alice Swanson Oct 1, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RANTOUL — Alice Swanson, 85, of Rantoul died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at The Villas of Holly Brook, Rantoul. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos