RANTOUL — Alice M. Swanson, 85, of Rantoul passed away peacefully at The Villas of Holly Brook, Rantoul, on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 28, 2022).
She was born July 31, 1937, in Bloomington, a daughter of Charles Victor and Mary Agnes (Funk) Swanson.
Alice grew up on Maple Grove Farm in Ludlow, where she lived and farmed alongside her family. She always had wonderful stories about her days on the farm.
She graduated from Eureka College in Eureka with a bachelor's degree in education and later earned her master’s degree from the University of Illinois. She went on to teach in Ford and Champaign counties for over 30 years, touching the lives of countless students.
Alice’s life was always about helping others. After her retirement, her focus went from helping students to lending a hand to anyone in need. She spent many hours providing transportation to those in need and was always there to help friends and family.
She is survived by a brother, Robert (Jan) Swanson of California; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles and Lee; and a sister, Mary Cheatham (Riley).
Funeral services will be at 11 Tuesday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel.