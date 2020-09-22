CHAMPAIGN — Aliceson “Ally” Treach, 36, of Champaign passed away Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020) at Kindred Hospital, Peoria.
Her final resting place will be in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Aliceson was born Nov. 12, 1983, in Urbana, a daughter of Bob Treach of Mahomet and Kathy (Keenen) Jing Chuan of Rantoul.
She is survived by both parents; a sister, Annie (Kevin) Tomblin of Red Bay, Miss.; and a nephew, Damon Tomblin, also of Red Bay. Also surviving are a stepsister, Shi Wenjie Pelton of Omaha, Neb.; special uncle, Steve Keenen of Philo; and stepfather, Jing Chuan Jing of Rantoul.
Aliceson was a very caring person. She loved her dog, Sal, two cats, and a number of very close friends. She was a licensed counselor with ABC Counseling in Champaign, and she loved to help children. She loved the theater and received many awards for acting in high school.
She received her master’s degree in theater at Columbia, special education master’s degree at Eastern Illinois and a master’s degree in social service from the University of Illinois.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.