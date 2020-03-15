DANVILLE — Alicia Woodfork, 36, of Danville died at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Bishop Fredrick I. Leek will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A public viewing will also be from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.