DANVILLE — Allan D. McVey, 58, of Danville passed away Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at Schultz House, Danville.
He was born March 28, 1961, in Danville, the son of Dean and Charlotte (Fourez) McVey.
Allan will be deeply missed by his parents; brother, Brad McVey of Oakwood; and aunt, Janet Clem of Oakwood.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and one uncle, Lloyd McVey.
Allan graduated from McKinley School and was a member of the Danville Moose Club. He loved to be around people, talking and sharing his smiles with everyone. Allan was a leader at Schultz House. He was very close friends with his housemates, who loved him and will miss him dearly.
A celebration of Allan’s life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with Pastor Drew Mentzer officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.
Please join Allan’s family in sharing photos and memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.