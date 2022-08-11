BEMENT — Allan D. Plummer, 62, of Bement passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 9:23 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
The family asks that you meet at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and remain in your cars, and we will go in a processional line for the graveside services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Bement Township Cemetery, with military rites by Albert Parker American Legion Post 620. Pastor Lenny Summar will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made to Albert Parker American Legion Post 620 in Bement.
Allan was born on Sept. 8, 1959, in Decatur, a son of Jack A. and Barbara A. Bell Plummer.
Surviving are four children, Troy Plummer, Tara Plummer and Tim Plummer, all of Monticello, and Bradley Williams of Cissna Park; four grandchildren, Raeanne Allen, Charley Allen, Chloe Plummer and Van Plummer; and a brother, John Plummer of Cheyenne, Wyo.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Allan graduated from Bement High School, Class of 1977. He was a lance corporal in the U.S. Marines and served his country honorably from 1977-1983. He also was past commander of Albert Parker American Legion Post 620. Allan was an over-the-road truck driver for over 40 years serving the trucking industry and a member of the A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois. The family would like to say a special thank you to friends/family and the medical staff of Carle Foundation Hospital who contributed to his health care in this most trying time.
