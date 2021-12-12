PHILO — Allan Miller, 69, of Philo passed away peacefully Wednesday (Dec. 1, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with family by his side.
He was born May 22, 1952, to Charles and Beatrice (Giglio) Miller of Philo. His mother preceded him in death.
Surviving are his father, Charles (Ginny) Miller of Urbana; siblings, Jan (Art) Rice of Mountain Home, Ark., John (Debby) Miller of Champaign, Cathy (Randy) Heiser of Cape Fair, Mo., Elaine (Greg) Hunsaker of Hudson, Cindy (Phil) Dawkins of Champaign and Terry Miller of Mahomet; daughters, Rachael (Joe) Garrett of Philo and Meagan Miller of Tolono; grandchildren, Joey Garrett, stationed in Japan with the U.S. Air Force, Emma Garrett of Philo, and Lizzie and Al Stewart, both at home in Tolono.
Allan was a longtime resident of Philo, where he proudly served as a village employee and cherished his time with Philo's volunteer fire department. He will likely be remembered as a loved and trusted mechanic and friend.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.