CHAMPAIGN — Allan Jerome Spitzer, 67, of Champaign died at 12:14 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at home.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Allan was born Sept. 30, 1951, in Chicago, a son of Irving and Delores Klein Kulak Spitzer. He married Judy Elaine Hamilton on July 21, 1973, in McLeansboro; she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Corey Allan Spitzer of Omaha, Neb.; one daughter, Jocelyn Brooke Spitzer Cullers of Boise, Idaho; one granddaughter, Tegan Michele Spitzer of Omaha, Neb.; one brother, Sheldon Spitzer of Des Plaines; and one nephew, Jason Spitzer of Des Plaines.
Allan was a U.S. Navy veteran where he served as a radio operator.
He was a senior design engineer in metal fabrication.
Allan was a Cubs fan and never met a stranger.
In lieu of flowers as per tradition, contributions may be made to Salt & Light Ministries of Urbana.
