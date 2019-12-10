WESTVILLE — Allan W. Mackiewicz, 48, of Westville passed away at 3:56 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. He was born in Danville on June 8, 1971, the son of John J. Sr. and Susan (Snook) Mackiewicz. He was united in marriage to Marla Furman on Sept. 3, 2000. She will miss him dearly.
Allan is also survived by his daughters, Myla Mackiewicz and Alayne Mackiewicz of Westville; his mother, Susan Mackiewicz of Westville; his grandmother, Ada Marie Snook of Westville; his brother, John J. (Nancy) Mackiewicz Jr. of Auburn, Ala.; his uncle, Charles W. (Linda) Snook Sr. of Westville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as several friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Sr.; his grandfather, William Snook; his uncle, Dan Snook; and his aunt, Rita Snook.
Allan graduated from Schlarman High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and then became part of the Catlin American Legion Post #776. He was a true member of his community, serving with the Westville Police Department for 18 years and volunteering with the Westville Recreation League where he had served as past president. He was known for his unending commitment within the league as a coach and mentor. He was 32° Mason with the Catlin Masonic Lodge #285 and Valley of Danville Scottish Rite. He was a member of the Second Church of Christ in Danville, where he enjoyed serving with his church family. Allan loved to do fantasy baseball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was known by many as a friend and will be remembered by all as a loving husband and father. Allan will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A Celebration of Allan’s life will begin with a procession that will start at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883, and will proceed to his Memorial Service at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church with several of his church family officiating. Memorial visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Second Church of Christ in Danville with a Masonic Service to be held at 7 p.m. Please dress casual and wear, if you can, your MackStrong shirts or baseball jerseys. He was accorded cremation rites as were his wishes. Memorial donations may be given in Allan’s name to Westville Recreation League or Second Church of Christ Junior High Ministry. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos through his Tribute Wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.