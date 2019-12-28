THOMASBORO — Allen Dean Bergman, 67, of Thomasboro passed away at 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at Sharon Healthcare Willows, Peoria.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with a prayer service at 11 a.m. The Rev. James Lehmann will be officiating. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery, Rantoul. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Allen was born Feb. 4, 1952, in Urbana, the son of Eldred E. and Emma Thompson Bergman. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville.
He is survived by a son, Scotty Bergman of Urbana; daughter, Tracy (J.R.) Petmecky of Rantoul; two granddaughters; one grandson; two brothers, Eldean (Vickie) Bergman of Paxton and Dale Bergman of Thomasboro; one sister, Jolene Grant of Rantoul; and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lynn Bergman.
Allen helped his father with farming and his brother in construction. He enjoyed crafts, fishing and camping and loved tinkering with electric equipment.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Crisis Nursery, Urbana. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.