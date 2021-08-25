Allen Edwards Aug 25, 2021 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BISMARCK — Allen Edwards, 59, formerly of Arcola, died at 2:10 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 22, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos