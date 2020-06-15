RANTOUL — Allen M. Higgins, 85, of Rantoul passed away on Monday (June 15, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Thawville, a son of Milo and Wilhelmina (Hethke) Higgins. He married Joyce Thedens on April 24, 1955, in St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor, and they had 65 wonderful years of marriage. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Robert Higgins of Urbana, Robin Giebel of Mansfield and Kevin (Kristi) Higgins of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Sarah, Kourtney and Korey; as well as four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, two sisters and a grandson, Chris.
Al was a graduate of Thawville High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He and his wife owned and operated the Grove Street Laundry for 35 years.
He was a member of the American Lutheran Church, where he was deacon, trustee and elder. He was a charter member of the Rantoul Exchange Club and a 34-year member of the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce, where he also served on the board of directors. He was recognized as "Citizen of the Year" in 1984. He was a member of the Rantoul Moose and the Eagle Lodge in Champaign.
Al also served as a Boy Scout leader and Webelos leader and had just finishing helping with the Meals on Wheels program in Rantoul at the first of the year.
He and his wife spent many hours dancing together, so much so that he was often called "The Dancer."
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfleth will officiate.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.