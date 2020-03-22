URBANA — Allen Lee Hurt was born Dec. 5, 1951, to Maxine and Ernest Hurt. He left this world Thursday, March 12, 2020. He grew up in Casey before moving to Urbana, where he resided until his death.
He was preceded in death by an older brother (Buerlway), both parents and a sister- and brother-in-law (Shirley Sisney and Gary Wilfong).
He is survived by a son (Jerry Hurt Dalton), two sisters (Shelby Fults and Sue Wilfong) and three brothers (David Sisney, Steve Hurt and Mark Hurt).
Allen always said that one of the highlights of his life was getting to play drums with REO Speedwagon at a Crystal Lake pool party.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.