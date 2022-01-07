CHAMPAIGN — Allen M. McCabe, 84, of Champaign passed away at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022) at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana.
Allen was born July 26, 1937, in Bement, the son of Raymond and Deloris (Nottingham) McCabe. He married Rita Arlene Parton on June 10, 1956, in Monticello.
Allen is survived by his wife, Rita McCabe of Champaign; sons, Kurt McCabe of Cleveland and Scott McCabe of Wichita Falls, Texas; daughter, Sandy Tompkins of Mahomet; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister.
Allen retired from the University of Illinois and Carle Foundation Hospital.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.