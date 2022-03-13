PAXTON — Allen Dale Reckowsky, 82, passed away at the St. Elizabeth Memory Care Unit in Delphi, Ind., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, due to complications of an extended illness.
Allen, born in Bloomington in 1940, was preceded in death by his father and mother, Orville and Ila Reckowsky, and wife, Patti Wild. His sister, Janet Johnson, currently resides in Buckley. Allen is also survived by his children and their spouses, Deborah and Steve Stombaugh, Mark and Coralea Reckowsky, Diana and Rick Evans and Michael and Connie Reckowsky. Allen had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Allen was a certified electrician in the area and had his own companies; a partnership named R&R Electric and then Controlled Energy Systems. He loved to fish, boat, water ski, fly, play guitar and spoil his great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation at Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, on Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.