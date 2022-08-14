DANVILLE — Allen Rosdail, 82, of Danville passed away at 11:16 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Allen was born on May 4, 1940, the son of Richard and Alice (Lacey) Rosdail in Danville. He married Betty McClain on Aug. 8, 1959, in Danville, and she survives.
Survivors also include his son Terry and his wife Kim Rosdail of Tilton, daughters Damie and her husband Jeff Cramer of Danville, and Julie and her husband Joe Davis of Danville; nine grandchildren, Marci Cramer, Abby Chandler, Alex Rosdail, Kelli Wiegand, Jessi Gagnon, Amy Robinson, Elisha Anderson, Chloe LaMar and Trevor Davis; five great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Blake, Addisyn, Hudson and Peyton and one on the way to be named Mason. His four siblings, Karen (Ben) Learnard, his twin sister, Aileen (Dave) Walsh, Duane (Barb) Rosdail and Dianne (Rick) Marble also survive.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents.
After living in Decatur for over 30 years, Allen (affectionately known as “Big Al”) and Betty recently returned to Danville. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and adored his family. Allen was an avid Illini basketball fan as well as rooting for the Chicago Cubs and “Da Bears”. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage, enjoyed mowing his lawn, tinkering in his garage and entertaining children.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Dr. Dale DeNeal will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in Allen’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Second Church of Christ, or the Boys and Girls Club of Danville.
