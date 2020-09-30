RANTOUL — Allen E. Varney, 93, of Rantoul passed away Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Dec. 21, 1926, in Bakersfield, Vt., a son of Allen and Wilma (Wagner) Varney. He married Margaret Bernice Wells on Aug. 21, 1954, at First Christian Church, Rantoul. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2005.
He is survived by four children, Gearld Hennigh of Homer, Gloria Austin of Knoxville, Tenn., Gerry Burdette of Mahomet and Gene Hennigh of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Phyllis Varney Bowman and Gale Gallagher.
Allen was born and raised in Vermont. He joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in the European theatre.
He held many positions in Rantoul, working for the village and Shull’s Trailer Park. He spent his last years working for Wood’s Decorating, where he replaced glass and did various other skilled jobs. In his retirement, he enjoyed helping friends and feeding the animals at Specchio Farms.
There will be a public visitation from 10 to 11 Thursday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will immediately follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.