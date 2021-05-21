WEST NEWBURY, Mass. — Allene "Jane" Brodnax Patterson, 86, passed away March 27, 2021, in West Newbury, Mass., surrounded by the love of family.
Jane was born in Springfield on Jan. 27, 1935, to Sally "Allene" Holcomb and Benjamin Brooking Brodnax. Jane would describe her childhood as idyllic, living on Lake Springfield, attending a one-room schoolhouse and then moving to Sullivan, where she graduated as salutatorian of her high school class. Jane went on to attend the University of Illinois, where she earned her BS and MS in education.
In 1955, she married Hugh M. Davison and had three children. In 1971, she married William W. Patterson, and they were blessed to be together for 50 years.
Jane never knew a stranger and made friends easily. A natural hostess, Jane loved to entertain. Throughout her life, she was willing to open her home to friends and family, earning the nickname "Gracious Jane."
For the past 16 years, Jane and Bill enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida, providing accomodations for all who would visit, cooking delicious meals, touring folks around the area and always willing to play a round of golf.
Jane pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Illinois and remained an active alumna throughout her life, holding positions on boards in various states and making friendships that enriched her life and the lives of others.
Jane gave of her time at her church and in the community. She used her education background serving as director of Christian education at Oxon Hill United Methodist Church and was an active member and served on several committees at Main Street United Methodist Church in Nashua, N.H., where she and Bill lived for 40 years.
A supporter of the arts, Jane served on the Nashua Gift Shop Board for the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen and especially enjoyed volunteering her time at the shop. She was active in the Nashua College Club for many years, raising money for scholarships for local young women. In the process, she develped relationships with many local business owners who provided advertising for an annual charity concert featuring a number of performers over the years. She also served on the Nashua Review and Comment Commission advertising the city on the distribution of its charitable dollars.
Jane's greatest love was her family, and she is survived by her husband, William W. Patterson; three children, Debbie (Clinton) Brown, Hugh (Paula) Davison and Gail (George) Bukow; seven grandchildren, Casey Davison (Chris Jennewein), Shelby (Isaac) Heath, Ben Davison, Sara (Matthew) Ta'ufo'ou, Preston (Ashley) Brown, Kylie Bukow and Tristan Bukow; and four great-grandchildren, Anistyn, Levi and soon-to-be-born baby girl Heath and Roux Ta'ufo'ou.