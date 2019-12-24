FAIRBURY — Fairbury – Alma J. Bolliger, 87, of Fairbury passed away at 2:42 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Forrest Apostolic Church. Ministers of the church will be officiating.
Burial will be in South Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.
Alma was born May 13, 1932, in Forrest, the daughter of Paul and Gertrude Hoerr Ifft. She married John G. Bolliger on March 7, 1959. He died on Sept. 16, 1994.
Surviving are her children, Mark (Ruby) of Forrest, Brian (Nancy) of Naperville, Bruce (Lisa) of Monticello and Joyce (Scott) Rudin of Champaign; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Wayne (Nancy) Ifft of Overland Park, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren.
Alma was a member of the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church.
She enjoyed reading and sharing her love of reading with others. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and going out to eat with friends.
An online registry is available at duffypilsmemorialhome.com.