CHAMPAIGN — Alma Lee McNamer Koss, 90, of Champaign passed away at 3:09 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center of CU, Urbana.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Alma was born March 22, 1929, in Charleston, Ill., a daughter of Everett and Cleta (Popham) McNamer. She married Erwin Koss on July 24, 1948. He preceded her in death on April 16, 1992.
Survivors include a daughter, Karen Wooldridge (John) of Champaign, and a son, Jim Koss (Carolyn) of Champaign; three grandchildren, Matt Wooldridge (Renee’) of Dallas, Texas, Stephanie Frankel (Charlie) of Chicago and Wendy Koss-Jones (Brad) of Lafayette, Ind.; and three great-grandchildren, Makaylee and Makenna Wooldridge and Samuel Frankel.
Alma graduated from Charleston High School and worked in the ticket office for the University of Illinois. She was a member of the Women's Bowling Association.
Memorials may be made to the University Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.