GIBSON CITY — Alma Stipp, 100, of Gibson City, died on Saturday (July 16, 2022) at Fairview Haven Nursing Home in Fairbury. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois Route 47, Gibson City.