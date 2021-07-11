URBANA — Alois Zwettler, 89, of Urbana departed this earthly world on Tuesday (July 6, 2021). He passed peacefully at home with his children at his side.
Mr. Zwettler was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Toni Zwettler, and is survived by his devoted children, Lolita Zwettler, Erika Zwettler, Al J. Zwettler and Tammy Zwettler (daughter-in-law) of Dietrich and Theresa Willenborg of Effingham.
Mr. Zwettler leaves behind six cherished grandchildren, A.J. Zwettler, Claire Willenborg, Emily Willenborg, Kyle Willenborg, Alex Zwettler and Sydney Zwettler.
He is survived by his brother, Rudolf Zwettler of Germany; and leaves behind his devoted partner and caregiver of the last four years, Ruth Feigl.
Alois and his late wife, Toni Zwettler, married in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1957. They became U.S. citizens together. They built a successful construction business founded on solid German work ethic, integrity and superior craftsmanship. Together, they raised four children, all of whom they selflessly put first their entire lives. Alois was the hardest working man his family knew and devoted himself to his family every day of his life. His children and grandchildren will miss him deeply. He will live on in their hearts as they continue to live their lives following his example of strength, honesty and compassion.
Alois was a steadfast and faithful member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Urbana for over 50 years, a member of the Home Builders Association of East Central Illinois, a life member of the Knights of Columbus and a life member of the German-American Club of the Palm Beaches. He and Toni subdivided a large portion of the Yankee Ridge neighborhood in Urbana, where they made their loving family home. They were also members of the Good Neighbors Association of Lake Sara in Effingham, where they built and enjoyed a summer residence for many years.
Alois was the pillar of his family, and many in this community will remember his strength and the way he tirelessly worked to fulfill the American dream for his family. May he rest in peace as he joins his lovely wife in the hereafter.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at St. Patrick's Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana. The funeral Mass will begin at 10 at the church. Interment will immediately follow at Mount Hope Mausoleum.
Donations in Alois’ memory may be made to the St. Patrick Church Fund at 107 W. Main St., Urbana, IL 61801. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.