BUCKLEY — Alta Lammers Baillie, 92, formerly of Buckley, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Gibson City.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Baillie was born May 2, 1929, in rural Buckley, a daughter of Henry and Augusta Rust Lammers. She married Carroll James Baillie on April 11, 1953, in Quincy, at St. James Lutheran Church, by the Rev. E. M. Golterman.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 6, 1997, parents, two brothers, two sisters-in-law, two nephews and a niece.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Baillie attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Buckley High School.
She was employed at the Iroquois County Court House for seven years and Ford County Court House for 16 years. She also worked for the Ford County Abstract Company and Bradshaw Inc.
Mrs. Baillie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Historical Committee. She was an avid baker and had a fondness for the color purple. Her passion was collecting antiques.
The family would like to thank Dr. Geada and his staff, the Gibson Community Hospital, the Gibson Annex and The Villas of Holly Brook, Gibson City. Also, a big thank you to Karissa Baillie for taking care of her for the last 10 years.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, or an organization of the donor’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.