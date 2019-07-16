DANVILLE — Alta Lou Larson, 95, of Danville, formerly of Indianola, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Saturday (July 13, 2019) at home at Autumn Fields, Tilton.
Alta Lou was born Nov. 19, 1923, in Danville, to Claude and Hazel Worthington McCallister. Alta Lou married Donald Larson on Nov. 26, 1970. He preceded her in death May 12, 2000.
Survivors include one son, Jim (Sheryll) Craig; one granddaughter, Erin Craig; one grandson, Curtis (Lacey) Craig; two great-grandchildren, Brecken Craig and Cora Craig; four stepchildren, Mike (Kathy) Larson, Melinda Mathews, Melissa (Tony) Edington and Melanie Earl; nine stepgrandchildren, Joe (Tara) Larson, Sarah (Greg) McLaughlin, Erika Mathews, Blake Mathews, Megan Hale, Andy (Colleen) Edington, Julie (Colton) McCarty, Johnathan Earl and Jeffrey Earl; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
Alta Lou graduated from Danville High School in 1941 and enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family. Special thanks to the staff of Autumn Fields for the love and care shown to her since she made it her home in January of this year.
Funeral service at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Chris Lawler will officiate. Private family burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Robison Chapel.
Memorials to the Woodlawn Cemetery Association, in care of Robison Chapel. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.